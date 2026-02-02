2,610 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Positive Sentiment: Traders rotating out of big tech and into cyclical, economy‑sensitive stocks helped push Deere to an intraday record as investors price in lower rates and stronger growth expectations. Deere shares jump to record as traders rotate out of tech

Traders rotating out of big tech and into cyclical, economy‑sensitive stocks helped push Deere to an intraday record as investors price in lower rates and stronger growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Deere is expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint with two new industrial facilities (Indiana and North Carolina), signaling management expects sustained demand and supporting future capacity and service operations. John Deere to Open Two New Industrial Facilities in Indiana, North Carolina

Deere is expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint with two new industrial facilities (Indiana and North Carolina), signaling management expects sustained demand and supporting future capacity and service operations. Positive Sentiment: Deere plans to recall about 99 workers at its Davenport and Dubuque plants in February, a near‑term sign of ramping production and improving order activity at U.S. facilities. John Deere to recall 99 workers at Davenport, Dubuque plants in February

Shares of DE opened at $526.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $404.42 and a 52 week high of $537.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

