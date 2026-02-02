2,831 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $220.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.86 and a 1 year high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

