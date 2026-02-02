8,244 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MKS by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $235.41 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $246.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

