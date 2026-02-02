A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%
NYSE:UNH opened at $287.03 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.73.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group
Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and near-term optimism: UNH reported an EPS beat that briefly lifted sentiment and helped the stock rally after the print. That positive earnings surprise shows operations can still deliver despite headwinds. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 4% After Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Potential policy upside: Commentary that UNH is negotiating with the administration for more favorable Medicare rates is a tailwind if realized, supporting longer-term policy risk mitigation. 5 Stocks Primed for a Turnaround in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest analyst adjustments but continued support: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly while keeping an Overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction remains even as near-term assumptions are revised. UnitedHealth (UNH) Sees Modest Target Cut at Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on durability: Several analyst pieces argue the current weakness may be temporary (AI-driven efficiencies, margin recovery) — this creates mixed near-term flows as value buyers size positions vs. risk-averse sellers. UnitedHealth: Opportunity Is Here – Temporary FY2026 Pain
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: Barclays and Wells Fargo lowered targets (while keeping Overweight ratings), signaling reduced near-term expectations and likely weighing on buying momentum. Analyst Price Target Changes (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reimbursement pressure: Proposed smaller Medicare reimbursements and government scrutiny of insurer margins remain the largest catalyst for the sell-off and uncertainty around 2026-27 margins. UnitedHealth Plunges After Weak Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated bearish positioning: Unusual options activity showed a large jump in put buying, indicating short-term hedging or speculative bearish bets that can amplify downward moves. (Options volume data reported 376,697 puts traded vs. average ~163k.)
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.