A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:UNH opened at $287.03 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.