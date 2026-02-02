A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of A4 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

