ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,017.93. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $43.36 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.