AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,942,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $49.56 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.03 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Citigroup upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities set a $57.50 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

