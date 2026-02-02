AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,403 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.10 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.78 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

