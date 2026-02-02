AGF Management Ltd. Buys 111,149 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,149 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $475,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $935.21 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $280.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $897.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $809.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $898.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.