AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 81,418 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $208,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.92.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Visa Beats Q1 Earnings

Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross‑border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near‑term revenue/earnings tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Analyst Coverage and Price Targets

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Visa Crypto Strategy

Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital‑dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst.

Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex‑div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash‑return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Earnings Slide Deck

Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long‑term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium‑term than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: coverage noted a slight processing‑volume miss and higher operating costs that offset some gains from transaction volume — a factor that can temper margins and investor enthusiasm despite the headline beat. Processing Miss and Costs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,904. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $321.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.