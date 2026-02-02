AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,666 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $121,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Waste Management stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades/price-target raises signal analyst confidence and create upside expectations — notable lifts include TD Cowen raising its target to $270 (Buy), Oppenheimer to $264 (Outperform), Wells Fargo to $250 (Overweight), Stifel to $252 (Buy) and RBC to $235 (Sector Perform). These raises help underpin demand and longer-term upside.

Multiple broker upgrades/price-target raises signal analyst confidence and create upside expectations — notable lifts include TD Cowen raising its target to $270 (Buy), Oppenheimer to $264 (Outperform), Wells Fargo to $250 (Overweight), Stifel to $252 (Buy) and RBC to $235 (Sector Perform). These raises help underpin demand and longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat piece argues WM is in a trend-following rally, supported by widening margins, accelerating free cash flow and a resumed buyback plan — factors that can sustain share-price appreciation. Waste Management’s “Boring” Business Is Powering a Quiet Rally

MarketBeat piece argues WM is in a trend-following rally, supported by widening margins, accelerating free cash flow and a resumed buyback plan — factors that can sustain share-price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and buyback tailwinds: WM raised its dividend and signaled intent to resume repurchases (guidance assumes ~$2B in buybacks), improving shareholder-return prospects and offsetting share-based dilution over time. (Referenced in MarketBeat coverage.)

Dividend and buyback tailwinds: WM raised its dividend and signaled intent to resume repurchases (guidance assumes ~$2B in buybacks), improving shareholder-return prospects and offsetting share-based dilution over time. (Referenced in MarketBeat coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Industry report notes long-term demand in specialized waste markets (solid control drilling waste mgmt. forecast to 2035) — a potential structural tailwind but only indirectly tied to WM’s near-term earnings. Solid Control Drilling Waste Management Market Size

Industry report notes long-term demand in specialized waste markets (solid control drilling waste mgmt. forecast to 2035) — a potential structural tailwind but only indirectly tied to WM’s near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors wanting detail on segment performance and management commentary; useful for parsing how sustainable margin and cash-flow commentary is. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors wanting detail on segment performance and management commentary; useful for parsing how sustainable margin and cash-flow commentary is. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations on both EPS ($1.93 vs. ~$1.95 est.) and revenue (came up short of estimates). The miss pressured the stock as it undercut near-term growth/beat expectations that had supported the rally. Waste Management Stock Falls After Disappointing Q4 Results

Q4 results missed expectations on both EPS ($1.93 vs. ~$1.95 est.) and revenue (came up short of estimates). The miss pressured the stock as it undercut near-term growth/beat expectations that had supported the rally. Negative Sentiment: Guidance was slightly below Street expectations (revenue/growth assumptions modest), leaving room for disappointment if execution slips — this is the primary catalyst for short-term downside risk.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

View Our Latest Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.