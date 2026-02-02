AGF Management Ltd. Sells 74,471 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,471 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $88,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $402.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.