AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,247 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Amphenol worth $339,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Amphenol posted record revenue and adjusted EPS with revenue up ~49% year‑over‑year, driven by strong demand across AI and other end markets. This underpins the longer‑term growth story. APH Q4 Deep Dive: AI Demand and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth Amid Investor Concerns
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Citi raised its price target to $180 and keeps a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a near‑term catalyst if other firms follow. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals improving — Street estimates have been revised higher following the quarter, which supports a continued rally if execution stays strong. Earnings Estimates Rising for Amphenol (APH): Will It Gain?
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals improving — APH recently flashed a “golden cross”/moved above short‑term moving averages, suggesting short‑term bullish momentum that can attract technical buyers. Amphenol (APH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives activity — Options flow shows elevated activity, which can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous for direction unless one side dominates. Traders should watch skew and expiries for clues. Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amphenol
- Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings sell‑off and valuation concerns — Despite the beat, shares pulled back after the report as investors focused on high valuation (P/E >40) and the possibility that the company’s Q1 guidance implies a near‑term EPS dip. That dynamic is prompting profit‑taking. Amphenol: A Tough Proposition Into 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns and coverage pieces highlight the downside — several writeups explain why the stock sold off sharply (profit‑taking, guidance signal, valuation) even with strong underlying growth. Watch upcoming quarterly guideposts and margin commentary. Why Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) Stock Is Down 13.98%
Amphenol Price Performance
NYSE APH opened at $143.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.
Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.
