AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,667 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $88,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,037.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,056.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

