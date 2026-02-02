Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,147,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LMT opened at $634.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $645.67. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

