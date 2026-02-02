Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

