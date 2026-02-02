AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 125.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5,519.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GLDD opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

