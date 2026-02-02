AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 294.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,678.20. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark R. Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,132. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,398 shares of company stock valued at $476,448. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $438.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

