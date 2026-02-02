AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Deere & Company $DE

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Traders rotating out of big tech and into cyclical, economy‑sensitive stocks helped push Deere to an intraday record as investors price in lower rates and stronger growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Deere is expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint with two new industrial facilities (Indiana and North Carolina), signaling management expects sustained demand and supporting future capacity and service operations. John Deere to Open Two New Industrial Facilities in Indiana, North Carolina

Deere is expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint with two new industrial facilities (Indiana and North Carolina), signaling management expects sustained demand and supporting future capacity and service operations. Positive Sentiment: Deere plans to recall about 99 workers at its Davenport and Dubuque plants in February, a near‑term sign of ramping production and improving order activity at U.S. facilities. John Deere to recall 99 workers at Davenport, Dubuque plants in February

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $526.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.18 and a 200-day moving average of $482.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $404.42 and a 1-year high of $537.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

