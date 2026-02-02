AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 22,297 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.