AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 22,297 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Archer Daniels Midland
Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company says it has resolved the Nutrition accounting matter, removing a key source of uncertainty and prompting investor focus on governance improvements. ADM Resolves Nutrition Accounting Case Putting Governance In Investor Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect ADM’s upcoming Q4 report to show EPS pressure from Ag Services, Oilseeds and Carbohydrates even as Nutrition remains more stable — highlights where margins will be watched. Archer Daniels’ Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analyst detail on expected Q4 metrics points to areas investors should scrutinize beyond headline revenue/earnings — inventories, unit margins and segment flows. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting ADM’s settlement of the broader accounting scandal frames the outcome as closing a chapter but raises questions about controls and whether tech (e.g., AI) will be used to prevent future issues. ADM settles accounting scandal—can AI help prevent the next one?
- Negative Sentiment: SEC has filed suit against ADM’s former CFO alleging accounting fraud — a material governance and legal overhang that increases regulatory and litigation risk. SEC sues ex-ADM CFO, alleges accounting fraud
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report federal criminal charges and SEC actions against ex-executives and a $40M SEC charge for accounting/disclosure fraud — these raise potential fines, reputational damage and executive turnover risk. SEC charges ADM $40M for accounting, disclosure fraud
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage summarizes SEC takeaways and highlights governance lapses and disclosure weaknesses — factors investors will weigh when assessing management credibility. 5 takeaways from SEC’s actions in ADM accounting scandal
- Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights law firm is soliciting shareholders for potential claims against ADM directors and officers, signaling potential shareholder litigation. HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS
- Negative Sentiment: Additional press pieces detail federal fraud charges against the ex-CFO and enforcement actions against multiple former executives — increasing the chance of further financial and operational disruption. ADM’s ex-CFO faces federal fraud charges
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM
Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance
ADM stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $69.75.
Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.
ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Daniels Midland
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.