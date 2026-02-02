AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,851 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,043,000 after buying an additional 392,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,532,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,130. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,450 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,865.07 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.