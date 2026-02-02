Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,556,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 119.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 77,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $103.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.77 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.