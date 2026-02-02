AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $42,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.82.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $224.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $227.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

