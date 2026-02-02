Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $143.99 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.