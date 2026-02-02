Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sally Beauty (SBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) in the last few weeks:

Get Sally Beauty Holdings Inc alerts:

1/21/2026 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Sally Beauty had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Sally Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Sally Beauty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at $936,907.95. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.