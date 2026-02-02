Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 328,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 148,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 58.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 122,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,193 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.23.

Apple Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $259.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter driven by iPhone 17 and China — Apple beat revenue and EPS expectations, reported record iPhone sales and gave strong March-quarter revenue/margin guidance, supporting bullish near-term fundamentals. Apple sales, profit beat

Record quarter driven by iPhone 17 and China — Apple beat revenue and EPS expectations, reported record iPhone sales and gave strong March-quarter revenue/margin guidance, supporting bullish near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several firms raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the beat (including TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Monness Crespi & Hardt), which supports upside sentiment among institutional investors. Analyst notes

Analyst upgrades/price-target increases — Several firms raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the beat (including TD Cowen, JPMorgan, Monness Crespi & Hardt), which supports upside sentiment among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: AI strategy remains ambiguous — Apple announced partnerships (e.g., Google Gemini) and made AI-related M&A (Q.ai), but offered limited execution details; these moves signal intent but leave monetization and competitive positioning unclear. AI details unclear

AI strategy remains ambiguous — Apple announced partnerships (e.g., Google Gemini) and made AI-related M&A (Q.ai), but offered limited execution details; these moves signal intent but leave monetization and competitive positioning unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Potential supply-chain diversification — Reports that Apple is exploring U.S. foundry partners (e.g., Intel) could ease long-term sourcing risk but are early-stage and not an immediate fix for 2026 capacity issues. Intel foundry reports

Potential supply-chain diversification — Reports that Apple is exploring U.S. foundry partners (e.g., Intel) could ease long-term sourcing risk but are early-stage and not an immediate fix for 2026 capacity issues. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs and shortages — Apple warned memory prices are beginning to bite; suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix are prioritizing AI chips, tightening supply and pressuring gross margins if costs stay elevated. Memory cost warning

Rising memory-chip costs and shortages — Apple warned memory prices are beginning to bite; suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix are prioritizing AI chips, tightening supply and pressuring gross margins if costs stay elevated. Negative Sentiment: iPhone production constraints — Multiple reports say TSMC/other chip shortages are limiting Apple’s ability to meet iPhone demand, forcing Apple to prioritize premium models and potentially capping unit growth despite strong demand. TSMC supply short

iPhone production constraints — Multiple reports say TSMC/other chip shortages are limiting Apple’s ability to meet iPhone demand, forcing Apple to prioritize premium models and potentially capping unit growth despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Talent and execution questions in AI — Reports of AI researcher departures and commentary that the Google partnership could limit Apple’s AI upside have soured investor enthusiasm for Apple’s AI prospects. AI researcher departures

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

