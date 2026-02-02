Arjuna Capital Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,665.18. This trade represents a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 22,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,943,035.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,328,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,803,192.32. This represents a 0.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSM stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $965.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

