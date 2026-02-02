Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in BlackRock $BLK

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 450.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.71.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,117.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,088.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,108.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $5.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,305 shares of company stock worth $55,488,396. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.