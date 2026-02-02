Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4,424.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 55.4% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Fiserv by 26.9% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 63,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

