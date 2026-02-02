Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $23.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

