Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $32.70 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,409 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm set a $769.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,134.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3%

COST stock opened at $940.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $906.50 and its 200-day moving average is $929.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

