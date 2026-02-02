Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 17,647 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,320,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 958.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,339,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 582.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,300 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

