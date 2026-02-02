Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 7,353 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $473.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.41.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.46.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

