Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 7,353 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $473.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.41.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.46.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish call — An analyst dubbed Oracle a “decade stock” that could more than double over time, arguing current weakness (debt and AI worries) may create a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Oracle is a “Decade Stock,” Could More Than Double, Says Analyst
- Positive Sentiment: New product launch in healthcare — Oracle unveiled the Life Sciences AI Data Platform, expanding its generative-AI offerings into pharma/clinical data (129M+ de-identified records), which could drive enterprise revenue and higher-margin services. Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Customer win in hospitality — IHG approved Oracle OPERA Cloud as a property-management provider across multiple regions, a commercial endorsement that supports recurring cloud bookings and cross-sell opportunities. Oracle Approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns track record — A Forbes piece highlights Oracle’s large capital return program (~$158B returned), a structural positive for investors who value buybacks and dividends during pullbacks. How Oracle Stock Returned $158B To Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-service commentary — Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader highlighted ORCL as a “popular cloud stock pick for 2026” and provided a specific bearish options trade to subscribers — indicates active derivatives strategies around the name. Popular Cloud Stock Pick for 2026 Option Bears
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/market context — Coverage notes ORCL is trending amid a broader tech sell-off; some press attributes intraday moves more to sector rotation than company-specific guidance. Oracle Stock Is Trending Thursday: What’s Going On?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuits and bondholder investigations — Rosen Law (senior notes), Pomerantz, and Girard Sharp have issued notices/investigations tied to Oracle’s 2024-2025 offerings and the 2025 AI buildout deal, increasing legal risk and potential financial exposure. ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors
- Negative Sentiment: AI-related sell-off driving sharp declines — Multiple outlets report the stock has tumbled more than 50% from its peak as investors punish OpenAI exposure, AI buildout costs and leverage concerns; this narrative is the primary immediate driver of price weakness. Oracle Stock Drops by More Than Half Amid AI Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Market analysis of the decline — Reports from The Motley Fool and Zacks attribute recent slump to broad AI sell-off and investor unease over debt/OpenAI ties, reinforcing downside momentum. Why Oracle Stock Slumped on Thursday
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
