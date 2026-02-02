Atlatl Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,353 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,924 shares of company stock valued at $102,079,188. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $177.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

