Atlatl Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,982,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,266,307.23. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

NYSE:TPR opened at $126.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

