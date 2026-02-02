Ballast Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,330,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,900,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,933,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $75,901,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $136.06 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

