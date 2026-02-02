Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $120,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $265.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $268.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

