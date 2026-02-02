Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $117,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Church & Dwight

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of CHD opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.