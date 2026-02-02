Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $117,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Church & Dwight
Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat consensus ($0.84); revenue roughly in line at $1.64B and full‑year 2025 net sales modestly ahead of company outlook — core profitability improved, supporting investor confidence. Church & Dwight tops quarterly profit estimates on stable demand for household staples
- Positive Sentiment: International growth and margin expansion helped drive the beat; management highlighted market‑share gains across the global portfolio and raised the dividend — these operational positives support upside despite tougher consumer categories. Church & Dwight Rides International Growth To Q4 Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction also reflected commentary on steady organic sales and an upbeat long‑term outlook from investors/analysts; at least one sell‑side firm reaffirmed a Buy rating after the results. Reaffirming a Buy on Church & Dwight: Solid Q4 Beat, Upbeat 2026 Outlook, and Attractive Valuation Support Continued Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and investor‑day slides were posted for analysts and investors, providing finer detail on product strategy and margin initiatives — useful for longer‑term thesis but less likely to drive immediate price moves. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Full press release and conference‑call materials are available for review, offering management’s narrative on 2025 performance and the 2026 outlook. Church & Dwight Reports Q4 2025 and 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Softer near‑term profit guide: Q1 EPS was guided to $0.92 (below the ~$0.96 consensus) and FY‑2026 EPS was set at $3.71–3.81 (around or slightly below consensus), which introduces near‑term downside risk if consumer softness persists.
Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.7%
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Church & Dwight Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.
The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.
