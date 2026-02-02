Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $331.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

