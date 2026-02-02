Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $192,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,190,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,205.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,001.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5,313.32.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.