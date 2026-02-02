Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

