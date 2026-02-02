Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,771 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.