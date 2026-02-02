Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $430.41 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 398.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Tesla jumps as SpaceX merger talks fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes (Reuters)

Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Positive Sentiment: Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Tesla reveals $2 billion investment in Elon Musk’s xAI (Fortune)

Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Neutral Sentiment: Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Tesla Kills Legacy Models: Analyst Response Is Meh (MarketBeat)

Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist.

Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Tesla plans $20 billion capital spending spree (Reuters)

Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition.

First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Notable bearish analyst moves (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight with a $145 target) increase downside headline risk and may cap rallies until clarity on capex pacing and robot/robotaxi ramps arrives.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.58.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

