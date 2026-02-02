Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,454 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

