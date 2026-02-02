Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,858 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $105,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,624,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,526 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,244,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $266.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $281.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.81.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

