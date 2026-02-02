Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Position Decreased by United Community Bank

United Community Bank cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

