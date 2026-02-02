Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish bought 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,801.42. This represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Celanese stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

