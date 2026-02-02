Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $203,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $359.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.71 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile



Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

