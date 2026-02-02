Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cencora were worth $76,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cencora by 505.0% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $359.14 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.26. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

