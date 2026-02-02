Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $323.67.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $206.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More.

Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More.

Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More.

The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More.

Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More.

Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-cautious: some shops have lowered recommendations or kept conservative ratings citing intensifying broadband competition and persistent revenue pressure. That keeps downside risk if subscriber trends reverse. Read More. and Read More.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

